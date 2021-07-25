Nothing To See Here, Just Ranveer Singh Gushing Over Deepika Padukone's New Pic

Deepika Padukone shared this picture.(Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Highlights Deepika Padukone dropped a new picture on Instagram

The picture captures a silhouette of Deepika Padukone

She captioned the post with a moon emoji

Actor Ranveer Singh sure is his wife, actress Deepika Padukone's biggest fan and proof is his comment on the actress' recent post. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone dropped an aesthetic picture of herself that features her silhouette as she stands behind translucent curtains. Deepika looks as elegant as ever in the picture. She kept the caption of the post simple as she just added a half moon emoji to it. We absolutely love the picture, but we could not ignore Ranveer Singh's adorable comment on it. Complimenting Deepika Padukone's picture, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Gorg" in the comments section of the post. Just like us, fans of the couple too couldn't help but obsessed over Ranveer's comment on Deepika's post. Most of the fans reacted and replied to Ranveer's comment. "Yes we agree with the comment," a fan wrote in response to Ranveer's comment on the post.

Besides Ranveer Singh, Anaita Shroff Adajania also commented on the post and dropped a white heart emoji.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's aforementioned post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their adorable social media PDAs. They are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts. Last month, Ranveer Singh dropped a bunch of solo pictures of himself on Instagram. Deepika commented on Ranveer's post and claimed something that is totally hers. "Mine," she wrote in the comments section of the post.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are often seen setting couple goals with their social media posts.

Here are some of the posts featuring the couple straight from their Instagram accounts:

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy in 2018. They have worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will soon co-star in sports-drama 83.