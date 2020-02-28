Nothing To See Here, Just Pics Of Sussanne, Gauri Khan And Their 'Wolf Pack'

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Highlights Maison and Objet celebrated their 25th anniversary on Thursday

The event was held at a design store owned by Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan also attended the event

While we were busy with work mid-week, Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan managed to scoop some time out of their busy schedules to have fun with their "wolf pack". Yeah! That's what they call their group, which comprises Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Panday (Chunky Panday's wife), Neelam Kothari and choreographer Shabina Khan. Sussanne shared two group photos on her Instagram profile on Friday, which happen to be from interior decorator Maison and Objet's 25th anniversary party that was held at a design store owned by Gauri Khan in Mumbai on Thursday. In one of the pictures, Sussanne, who was married to actor Hrithik Roshan, can be seen posing with Gauri, Seema, Bhavana, Maheep, Neelam and Shabina while in the other picture, Chunky Panday can be seen posing with the group.

Sharing the photo, Sussanne Khan wrote: "Catching feels and tunes... Super fun time, my girls... Love you! #wolfpack."

Take a look:

The event was also attended by Gauri Khan's actor husband Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived at the celebrations dressed in an olive-coloured t-shirt, denims and a brown jacket. The actor was photographed with his interior decorator wife and her "wolf pack" at the event. Take a look:

Gauri Khan at the event.

She was photographed arriving with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs.

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and her "wolf pack."

Gauri Khan frequently shares pictures of her girl gang, who make appearances at several events together. Last year, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan invited Sussanne Khan and Karan Johar to their Alibaug bungalow to enjoy their weekend together. Take a look at their pictures:

Gauri Khan has designed houses for Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan among others.