Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 36th Valentine's Day With Gauri. His Caption Takes The Cake

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on Friday

He posted a picture with Gauri Khan

"Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions," he wrote

Love is ageless and timeless for Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri, who celebrated their 36th Valentine's Day on Friday. The actor, on the occasion, shared an adorable silhouette photo of himself and his wife, in which he can be seen holding Gauri's hand and looking at her. However, we can't decide if we love Shah Rukh and Gauri's picture more or his caption. In case you are wondering, here's why. Instagramming the photo, the actor wrote: "36 years...ab toh Valentine's bhi humse pooch kar aata hai (now even Valentine's asks our permission before arriving)... Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions." Adorable, isn't it?

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Valentine's Day special post:

Shah Rukh and Gauri met when they were studying in Delhi University. After dating for seven years, the couple got married in 1991, a year before Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood debut with 1992 film Deewana.

On their 28th wedding anniversary in October last year, Shah Rukh Khan posted a loved-up picture of himself and Gauri and wrote: "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday... Nearly three decades and dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!" Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are parents to sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. While Aryan and Suhana are currently studying abroad, AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Here's the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he co-starred with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.