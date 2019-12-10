Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Carrying Gauri's Train Is Couple Goals Set High

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri at the Vogue Power List 2019

Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoys a reputation for always being fashionably late to parties, was one of the last ones to check into the Vogue Power List 2019. But no complains as late on Monday night, Shah Rukh made a couple entry with the stunning Gauri Khan at the St Regis in Mumbai. The morning after, Shah Rukh and Gauri featured in the trends' list not only for being honoured as the Most Stylish Couple Of The Year but also for a viral video, in which Shah Rukh can be seen carrying Gauri's train to help her navigate the photoshoot area. In the video, it can be seen that Shah Rukh promptly lifted up the train of Gauri's black-and-metallic Amit Aggarwal ensemble little higher from the floor as she entered the venue to help her walk onto the red carpet. In another video, now viral on social media, Shah Rukh can be seen checking on Gauri if she's comfortable on the red carpet before posing for the paps.

How cute are they? Very is the word. Watch the viral videos here:

Here's how gorgeous a frame looks like with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in it:

This reminded us of when Shah Rukh Khan had won over the Internet by helping Gauri Khan walk in her dress for an event last year. Shah Rukh helped Gauri navigate the venue on their way to the photoshoot area like the gentleman he is, following which, these pictures went crazy viral.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards

Meanwhile on Monday, also attending the Vogue Power List were stars such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991 and the couple are parents to three children - AbRam, Suhana and Aryan. Gauri headlines a boutique interior designing label called Gauri Khan Designs. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero.