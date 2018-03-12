Shah Rukh Khan Helping Gauri Walk In Her Gown Is The Gold Standard Of Couple Goals

Shah Rukh Khan helped Gauri navigate the venue on their way to the photoshoot area like a gentleman

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 12, 2018 11:06 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, now and forever

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. SRK, Gauri arrived together at an award show on Sunday
  2. Gauri wore a gown by Monisha Jaising
  3. SRK was photographed helping Gauri walk around
Shah Rukh Khan is such a gentleman! The 52-year-old superstar was spotted making a stunning entry with his wife Gauri Khan at an award show in Mumbai on Sunday evening and we can't even... Shah Rukh and Gauri, one of Bollywood's most adored celeb couples, make not too many frequent appearances together but when they do, couple goals are set really high. For example on Sunday evening, Shah Rukh helped Gauri navigate the venue on their way to the photoshoot area like the gentleman he is. Gauri, in a gold thigh-high slit gown by Monisha Jaising, required little bit of careful walking to avoid tripping or a red carpet faux pas and it was Shah Rukh who came to her rescue.

Here are photos and videos of Shah Rukh and Gauri on the blue carpet ahead of their entry to the main event.
 
srk gauri ndtv

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards

 
srk gauri ndtv

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards

 
srk gauri ndtv

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards



 


Upon arrival, Shah Rukh bumped into... guess who? Ranveer Singh. Shah Rukh and Ranveer together also sent the paparazzi into quite a bit of tizzy.
 
srk ranveer

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards

It was a starry, starry affair in Mumbai yesterday, with other Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar joining the event.
 
celebs ndtv

Celebs on the Hello Hall Of Fame blue carpet


Last year, Shah Rukh attended the opening of Arth - a Mumbai restaurant designed by Gauri - and joining him as his plus one was his sixteen-year-old daughter Suhana. The father-daughter duo had made headlines then after Shah Rukh was photographed carefully escorting Suhana around, who was in a short bandage dress by Pamela Grover.
 
srk suhana

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana at Arth, Mumbai



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991 and are also parents to nineteen-year-old Aryan and AbRam, who will celebrate his fifth birthday this year. Gauri Khan inaugurated her interior designing store called Gauri Khan Designs last year and has been pre-occupied with celebrity clients like Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Aanand L Rai's December release Zero, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
 

