Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri's Social PDA Will Make You Go Aww

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan (Image courtesy gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are couple goals, truly. On Saturday, Gauri Khan shared a photo of herself with SRK on Twitter and wrote: "On stage after decades in Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit, they definitely know how to make it dramatic and timeless." Shah Rukh promptly retweeted the photo and wrote: "You are timeless." The photo shared by Gauri is from her performance with Shah Rukh at the pre-wedding functions of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stole the show with their dance performance at one of the Ambani parties, which took place in Udaipur last week. SRK and Gauri performed to Dilli Wali Girlfriend(from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). Shah Rukh wore a black sherwani with a pathani salwar and Gauri was dressed in a lehenga.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan often feature in each other's social media posts. After Gauri debuted on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list recently, the 52-year-old actor posted a message for her and wrote: "On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful."

A few months ago, when Gauri Khan had featured on another magazine's cover, SRK shared it on Twitter and wrote: "For us she is the Cover Mother."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991 and the couple are parents to Aryan, 21, Suhana, 18, and AbRam, 5. Aryan and Suhana are studying films abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Zero,/I> in which he plays the role of a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The Aanand L Rai directed film is all set to hit the screens on December 21.