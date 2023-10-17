Hrithik Roshan's 5-Week Weight Loss: How It Started Vs How It's Going. Special Mention For Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (Courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's latest post is breaking the Internet. If you don't believe us, please drop everything and rush straight to his Instagram timeline. The actor, on Tuesday, announced that he has “accomplished” his fitness mission and now it's time for him to “rest and recuperate.” Hrithik has also dropped a set of comparison pictures of his “post-vacation to post-shoot” body. The transformation took place between August and October. Sharing the pics, Hrithik wrote, “5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance. Hardest part - was saying No to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTMs and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9 P.M.”

Hrithik Roshan has also given credit to his girlfriend Saba Azad for helping him. He said, “Easiest part - having a partner who is like-minded in thoughts and actions. Thank you Sa (Saba Azad). Best part - having a mentor like Mr Kris Gethin whom one can follow blindly. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise. I couldn't do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side.” Hrithik added, “P.S: I do this because my movie characters sometimes challenge me to look a certain way. And I love challenges. That being said, I don't depend on one shape or the other for my own self-worth.”

Replying to the post, Saba Azad lauded Hrithik's “resilience”. She said, “And there it…achieving the unachievable in record time :) Your resilience is unreal Ro (Hrithik Roshan)!!”

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Just like how you do it”. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Thank you for sharing this sir, sab galat kar raha tha main.” Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan said, “Killed it.” Ronit Roy commented, “Seriously?????? Damn!!!!!! That's a feat!!! Well done.”

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The movie, which is slated to hit the theatres next year in January, also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik will also be seen in War 2.