Nothing To See Here. Just A Much Older Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo on social media. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared a pic on his Instagram recently The picture shows how he will look in his 60s Sanjay Kapoor commented: "Good looking old man"

What if we tell you that we know how Arjun Kapoor will look in his old age? Yes, you read it right. The 34-year-old actor shared a picture of himself, kind of giving his fans a glimpse of his future days. The photo, which shows Arjun Kapoor sporting wrinkled skin and white hair, is a result of Faceapp - an app with a filter, which makes you look about 50-60 years old. It seems like Arjun Kapoor has now officially joined the list of celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who are checking out this trending app. Sharing the picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Old age hit me like..."Not only fans but celebrities also compared Arjun Kapoor's look to actor Sharat Saxena and we couldn't agree more. It seems like Arjun Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor approved his look as he commented: "Good looking old man." Arjun shared the same picture on his Insta story and wrote: "Pehchana?"

Check out Arjun Kapoor's latest post, which received over one lakh likes in just an hour:

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Not just members of the Kapoor family, Arjun Kapoor's friends from Bollywood also praised his new look. Commenting on his post, Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "OMG!" while Sanjay Kapoor called him "Good looking old man." Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal expressed his thoughts out loud in just two words: "Sharat Saxena." Yes, the resemblance reference we mentioned above. Actor Mantra commented in quite a desi style: "Oh teri... Dude." Take a look at the aforementioned comments:

Other than Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also shared their pictures using the Faceapp filter. Take a look:

A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for his next film Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the third battle of Panipat. It also features Kirti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

