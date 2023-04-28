How To Ace Flying Kicks 101 - Just Be Disha Patani

Disha Patani in a still from the video. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani is just fantastic. The actress is known for her intense fitness routine. Be it her gym sessions or parkour moves, the actress does it all and how. Oh boy. She makes them look so easy. Well, her latest entry on Instagram is no different. The actress is seen pulling off some complex moves. She is joined by her trainer. The clip opens with Disha and her trainer performing a fight sequence. Well, at one point, it looks like that Disha is going to lose it. But wait. She pulls off the final move and the trainer ends up on the floor. Too good, Disha. The video ends with Disha flashing her million-dollar smile. For the caption, the actress has just picked an upside-down face emoji.

Disha Patani's BFF, Mouni Roy was among the first to drop a comment under the post. The actress has declared that Disha is her Ninja girl. She wrote, “My [Ninja emoji]” along with a red heart. Fans too have shared fire and red hearts under the video. Oh, and, there were comments referring to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. A person wrote, “For a minute I thought that was Tiger Shroff.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “I thought Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are fighting after break up.” Some fell in love with Disha's “laugh at the end.”

Before this, Disha Patani shared a video from her solo parkour session. Take a look:

Disha Patani will be next seen in Kanguvaalongside Suriya. The film is directed by Siva. It is Suriya's 42nd project. Sharing the announcement video, Disha wrote, “Man with Power of Fire and a Saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero. #Suriya42 titled as Kanguva In 10 Languages in theatres early 2024.”

Kanguva will release in ten languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.