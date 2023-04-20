Viral: Disha Patani Performs Evening Aarti On Her Trip To Varanasi

Image was shared by Disha Patani. (courtesy: satyam20157)

These pictures from Disha Patani's visit to Varanasi are as wholesome as it gets. The Ek Villain Returns actress recently visited the holy town and was clicked performing Ganga aarti at the famous Dashashwamedh ghat. Disha Patani, who can be seen performing the evening arti at the ghat, opted for black t-shirt and trousers for the occasion. In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, we can see the actress performing the arti while being surrounded by other devotees. Sharing it, a fan account captioned it, "Disha Patani Doing Ganga Arti in Varanasi"

Take a look at the video here:

Last week, Disha Patani, shared a video in which she is seen pulling off some cool yet complex parkour moves with the ease of an expert. Sharing the video, Disha only added a panda emoji in the caption. However, her Instagram followers were more generous with their words in the comments, only there's a catch – most of the comments refer to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Sample this – “Tiger ko impress karne ki full tyaari,” one fan commented. “She left Tiger but the Tiger in her didn't leave her,” another fan wrote. “Tiger Shroff ne sikhaya kya,” one fan asked.

However, several others also praised the actress and flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Disha Patani recently shared some entertaining Instagram Reels where she was seen dancing to DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts. Dressed in a stunning shimmery red bralette and a skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, the actress looked gorgeous. BFF Mouni Roy couldn't help but appreciate the post and replied with a heartfelt compliment. She exclaimed, "Ufffff look at my baby love", highlighting how proud she is of Disha's amazing performance. The two actresses continue to be each other's biggest supporters, uplifting and encouraging each other through their shared love for dance and entertainment.

Disha Patani recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns and has two exciting upcoming projects in the lineup - Yodha and Project K.