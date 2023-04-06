Disha Patani Doing What She Does Best But Comments Are Obviously About Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani in a still from the video. (courtesy: dishapatani)

That Disha Patani is one of the fittest Bollywood stars is now old news. The actress has often left the Internet in awe of her fitness levels, with each workout video that she shares on social media. Her latest Instagram upload is no different. Disha, on Thursday, shared a video in which she is seen pulling off some cool yet complex parkour moves with the ease of an expert. Sharing the video, Disha only added a panda emoji in the caption. However, her Instagram followers were more generous with their words in the comments, only there's a catch – most of the comments refer to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Sample this – “Tiger ko impress karne ki full tyaari,” one fan commented. “She left Tiger but the Tiger in her didn't leave her,” another fan wrote. “Tiger Shroff ne sikhaya kya,” one fan asked.

However, several others also praised the actress and flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

For years, rumours of a romantic relationship between Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been circulating. However, last year, there were reports of the couple's split. On the talk show Koffee With Karan, Tiger Shroff spoke with filmmaker Karan Johar and confirmed that he was single. When Karan Johar inquired about the rumoured relationship with Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff responded, "I am just very good friends like I always have been."

Karan Johar continued to prod, saying, "You can't use that line anymore Tiger. Nobody says, 'We are just good friends'. You all made Bastian (a restaurant in Mumbai) the hottest restaurant because every Sunday, we saw you and Disha in and out. To a point that it was like a routine." Tiger Shroff responded with a laugh and said, "We like eating the same food."

Meanwhile, Disha Patani's Instagram timeline is filled with posts about her fitness journey. The actress once posted a video of herself practising parkour, with a caption that read, "I always used to wish as a kid if I could do it one day, and finally, I made an attempt. Each day counts. Keep pushing." These videos could serve as inspiration for anyone looking to hit the gym and improve their fitness levels.



Recently, Disha Patani, who was part of Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers tour, shared a glimpse of her performance. She captioned the video: "Thank you to my wonderful team for putting in so much work and effort, grateful to have you all, thank you Dimple Kotecha for the endless sleepless nights. what a grateful experience #theentertainers tour." In the comments section, Mouni Roy, who was on the tour with Disha wrote: "You were outstanding." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented: "Fab." The Entertainers tour also includes Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben and Jasleen Royal.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in Yodha and Project K.