Disha Patani's Latest Parkour Video Is The Fitness Inspo You Need Right Now

Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Highlights Disha's video received over 6 lakh likes on Instagram Disha Patani was last seen in Baaghi 2 "Learning new combination, slap spin tornado," Disha wrote

Anyone who has been following Disha Patani on social media would be aware of the fact that the actress is a fitness enthusiast and her latest post is not an exception. On Friday night, Disha added a video to her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen showcasing some intense high-octane parkour moves. Dressed in a casual brown and T-shirt and black track pants, Disha can be seen practicing a "slap spin tornado" move as she aptly described it in her caption. "Learning new combination, slap spin tornado," the Bharat actress captioned the post. Disha shared the video with her 17.9 million followers on Instagram, out of which over 6 lakh fans liked the post within a few hours.

Check out Disha Patani's latest post here:

Disha's Instagram profile is full of posts pertaining to fitness. The actress, who will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, has been actively sharing pictures and videos from her preparatory session for the film. Here are some videos shared by Disha, which will inspire you to hit the gym right now. Last week, the 26-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen practicing parkour. Disha wrote: "First day of wall back. I always use to wish as a kid if I could do it one day, at last I made an attempt. Each day makes a difference. Keep pushing."

Check out the video here:

ICYMI, here are some more videos:

Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, was last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Disha is also part of Salman Khan's Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and comedian Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on Eid this year.