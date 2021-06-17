Not That She Needs To But Here's How Malaika Arora Is Warming Up For International Yoga Day

Malaika Arora in a still from her video (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial )

Highlights Malaika Arora shared a work out video on Instagram

She can also be seen doing yoga in the video

"International Day of Yoga is 4 days away," wrote Malaika

Another day means another work out post from Malaika Arora is here to motivate us. Looks like on Thursday, the 47-year-old actress woke up and hit the gym for an intense work out session. Not that Malaika needs a reason to go to the gym but it looks like with today's session, she started her prep for International Yoga Day. Malaika shared a video montage, which is a compilation of the various work out sets she did at the gym. In the video, Malaika can be seen walking on the treadmill, running, doing squats and sweating out with gym ball excercises. "Walk, run, move, breathe, stretch, flex. But start toh karo," Malaika captioned her post.

"International Day of Yoga is 4 days away! What are you guys doing?" she added. Here, take a look at Malaika's Thursday motivation post. Malaika found the perfect song to go with her post - Level Up by Ciara.

Earlier this week, Malaika was spotted stretching on a plane. Yeah, you read that right.

Malaika's work out posts come days after she opened up about struggling to work out after she recovered from COVID-19: "I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours. My first work out, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on," she wrote.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora featured as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple often trend for their loves up posts on social media.