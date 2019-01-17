No, Wedding Is Not On The Cards For Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Aiyaari (Image courtesy sidmalhotra)

No, folks. Actor Sidharth Malhotra has no plans of getting married anytime soon. Sidharth, who recently walked the ramp for celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal in Mumbai, said at a post event press conference that there is "still a lot of time for his marriage" to happen, reported news agency IANS. "I don't have any plans for marriage as of now. Wedding season is not like a cricketing season which should be continued for an entire year. There is still a lot of time for my marriage to happen, but when it will happen, I will be ready for that in a Rohit Bal outfit," IANS quoted the 24-year-old actor as saying.

Sidharth, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, belongs from a non-filmy background. He entered the film industry with 2012's Student Of The Year, which also marked the Bollywood debuts of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Soon enough, dating reports of Alia and Sidharth started featuring in the gossip columns. According to some reports, it was Sidharth's apparent closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez, which eventually led to their break-up in 2017. Alia is currently rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra along with celebs like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor were a part of the delegation from the film industry, that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Sharing details about the things discussed at the meeting, Sidharth said: "We talked about how we can make this industry better and what are the areas where we need to improve. Our government has already cut down GST on film tickets since the beginning of this year."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently working onMarjaavaan, also starring Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. He also has Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline.