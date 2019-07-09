No, Rajkummar Rao Is Not Janhvi Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan's 'Suitable Boy' In Dostana 2

Rajkummar Rao with Janhvi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

After Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor's casting in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 featured in headlines, rumours of Rajkummar Rao's probable entry in the film trended for days. However, the Stree actor told Pinkvilla that he's not doing Dostana 2 with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, instead he's in talks for another film. "No, I am not doing Dostana 2 and neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan." Rajkummar, whose next film Judgementall Hai Kya is releasing later this month, added, "About Dostana 2, I met Karan Johar. Of course, I have immense respect for him but this one did not work out but I am sure very soon you will hear something very exciting from both of us." Rajkummar and Janhvi are co-starring in work-in-progress film RoohiAfza.

The primary cast of Dostana 2 was announced last month. Karan Johar shared a teaser post and wrote, "The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for Dostana 2... Watch out for the third suitable boy!"

Dostana, which released in 2008, featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. In the film, Abhishek and John pretend to be a gay couple to rent an apartment owned by Priyanka. They fall in love with Priyanka, who in turn falls for her boss played by Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, as per industry sources, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to play siblings in Dostana 2, which will be directed by newcomer Collin D'Cunha. The source revealed that both Janhvi and Kartik will have same love interest in Dostana 2.

