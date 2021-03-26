No Points For Guessing Who Clicked This Stunning Pic Of Dia Mirza. She Thinks He Is 'Getting Better'

Dia Mirza shared this image. (courtesy diamirzaofficial

Hello there, Dia Mirza! The former beauty queen, who is holidaying in the Maldives, has actively been sharing pictures on Instagram. On Friday, she added another set of stunning pictures from her vacation, which were clicked by - no points for guessing - her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. In the pictures, Dia Mirza, dressed in a pristine white, flowy outfit designed by The Summerhouse, can be seen strolling on the beach. She accessorised her look with a hat and sunglasses and looks pretty as ever. The actress captioned the post: "Cast Away' let's play. Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun." She added, "Photos by Him (Getting better)."

On Thursday, Dia Mirza shared a set of postcard-worthy pictures on Instagram and she wrote: "The Indian Ocean and the incredible people beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise. Enjoying the most incredible hospitality. Every moment here so far has been pure joy."

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony in Mumbai last month. Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. The former beauty queen also revealed that she said no to the rituals of kanyaadan and bidaai at her wedding, which was performed by a woman priest - because, "change begins with choice."

Dia Mirza is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film Thappad, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.