Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi Are Making Memories In 'Absolute Paradise' - Maldives

Dia Mirza is finally on her much-deserved vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The 39-year-old actress got married to Vaibhav Rekhi last month and dived straight back into work after the festivities. On Thursday, Dia Mirza checked in from the Maldives on Instagram with an album full of vacation memories. We say Dia Mirza is holidaying with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi because in the caption, she wrote: "Photos by Him" along with the red heart. Aww, how cute is that? In her vacation postcards, Dia can be seen soaking up Maldivian vibes. Dia Mirza looks stunning in a blue bikini paired with a throw-over from the studios of Divya By Divya Anand - she thanked the designer for the beachwear.

On her first day in Maldives, this is what Dia Mirza had to say: "The Indian Ocean and the incredible people at JA Manafaru Maldives beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise. Enjoying the most incredible hospitality. Every moment here so far has been pure joy."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only a handful of family members and friends attending - actress Aditi Rao Hydari was one among them. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding ceremony was conducted by a priestess. Dia Mirza, who is also an environmentalist, in a post, wrote about how she managed to incorporate a sustainable wedding ceremony: "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste," read a part of her post.

Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad. Dia Mirza is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate.