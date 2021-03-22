World Water Day 2021: Dia Mirza Shares An Alarming Fact About Year 2040

World Water Day 2021: Dia Mirza shared this photo. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Highlights The actress brought attention to the burning issue of water scarcity

"1 in 4 children will live with water scarcity by 2040," she wrote

"Let's keep working together to secure our forests," she added

Dia Mirza, on the occasion of World Water Day 2021, shared a message spreading awareness about nature. The actress brought attention to the burning issue of water scarcity. Speaking about saving freshwater for the future generation, Dia wrote, "1 in 4 children will live with water scarcity by 2040. Think about that. Let's keep working together to secure our forests, #ActOnClimate and #SaveWater #WorldWaterDay #GlobalGoals #ForPeopleForPlanet." She is seen posing on the rocks by a clear stream, across the backdrop of snowclad mountains.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star is known to speak up for environmental issues. Dia is also the United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations SDGs Advocate.

Earlier in the month, she shared a throwback clip in which she can be seen watering plants. Through her captions, Dia revealed that it was her favourite chore during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Thinking back to this time last year... when we were 'locked' down! Grateful for that time because despite everything we had our garden and some sense of freedom. My favourite chore was watering plants!" the caption read.

Speaking of Dia's personal life, she recently tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman, Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia was last seen in Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. She will be next seen in the Telugu film Wild Dog, which features Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role.