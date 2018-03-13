No, Loveratri Won't Recreate Salman Khan's Hit Song O O Jaane Jaana

There will be no cover version of Salman Khan's iconic song O O Jaane Jaana in Loveratri

Aayush Sharma with Warina Hussain in 'Loveratri (Image courtesy - aaysharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. O O Jaane Jaana is a song from Salman's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Ky
  2. Loveratri is Salman Khan Films' sixth venture
  3. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will make their debut in the film
Much to the dismay of Salman Khan's fans, his upcoming production 'Loveratri will not have the remake of his iconic song O O Jaane Jaana'. Salman's sister Arpita Khan posted a note announcing the news on her Instagram and captioned it 'Hey guys!' Her post read,"For all bhai's fans and well-wishers. Loveratri does not have the remake of O O Jaane Jaana in it. Please send the team your good wishes and shower them with all the positivity and love. Thank you." The rumour that Loveratri, starring Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newbie Warina, Hussain will reportedly feature a cover version of the iconic 90s song has been around for some time. The song O O Jaane Jaana is from Salman Khan's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, also starring Kajol.

Here's what Arpita Khan posted on Instagram:
 
 

Hey guys !

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on



The shooting of Loveratri is going on well and the actors have been excitedly sharing updates. A couple of days back, Aayush shared a picture from the sets, which appears to be of the dance rehearsal. In the picture choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant can be seen teaching a few steps to the duo - Aayush and Warina. The picture was posted on Instagram along with a caption which read, "First movie. First song. Blessed to be learning the intricacies of the art from the incredible Vaibhavi ma'am. You are truly a master! Vaibhavi Merchant."
 


Arpita shared an update on the film's status. She posted a picture of team Loveratri on her Instagram and wrote, "And it's a wrap in Baroda for the team of Loveratri! Ahmedabad here they come @aaysharma @abhiraj88 @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial."
 


One of Warina's fan clubs also shared a picture from the sets of the film.
 


Loveratri is the sixth project taken by Salman Khan Films (SKF). Salman Khan had earlier announced that his production house would launch some new faces in the coming time. So far, SKF has been the launching pad for actors Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next film Race 3, which is also being co-produced by SKF. The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza. Race 3, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

