No, Loveratri Won't Recreate Salman Khan's Hit Song O O Jaane Jaana

Much to the dismay of Salman Khan's fans, his upcoming production 'Loveratri will not have the remake of his iconic song O O Jaane Jaana'. Salman's sister Arpita Khan posted a note announcing the news on her Instagram and captioned it 'Hey guys!' Her post read,"For all bhai's fans and well-wishers. Loveratri does not have the remake of O O Jaane Jaana in it. Please send the team your good wishes and shower them with all the positivity and love. Thank you." The rumour that Loveratri, starring Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newbie Warina, Hussain will reportedly feature a cover version of the iconic 90s song has been around for some time. The song O O Jaane Jaana is from Salman Khan's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, also starring Kajol.
Highlights
- O O Jaane Jaana is a song from Salman's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Ky
- Loveratri is Salman Khan Films' sixth venture
- Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will make their debut in the film
Here's what Arpita Khan posted on Instagram:
The shooting of Loveratri is going on well and the actors have been excitedly sharing updates. A couple of days back, Aayush shared a picture from the sets, which appears to be of the dance rehearsal. In the picture choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant can be seen teaching a few steps to the duo - Aayush and Warina. The picture was posted on Instagram along with a caption which read, "First movie. First song. Blessed to be learning the intricacies of the art from the incredible Vaibhavi ma'am. You are truly a master! Vaibhavi Merchant."
Arpita shared an update on the film's status. She posted a picture of team Loveratri on her Instagram and wrote, "And it's a wrap in Baroda for the team of Loveratri! Ahmedabad here they come @aaysharma @abhiraj88 @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial."
One of Warina's fan clubs also shared a picture from the sets of the film.
Comments
Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next film Race 3, which is also being co-produced by SKF. The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza. Race 3, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.