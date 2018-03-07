Loveratri Stars Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain Are At Work. See Pics From Set

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, co-stars of Loveratri, are busy shooting for the film in Gujarat

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 07, 2018 18:55 IST
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in Loveratri (Image courtesy: aaysharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aayush shared a picture of himself, Warina prepping for a dance sequence
  2. Loveratri is Aayush and Warina's first film
  3. It is produced by Salman Khan's production house
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, co-stars of forthcoming film Loveratri, are busy shooting in Gujarat. The film went on floors over the weekend. Aayush, who makes his debut with Loveratri, shared a picture of himself and Warina prepping for a dance sequence. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant can be seen guiding them. "First movie. First song. Blessed to be learning the intricacies of the art from the incredible Vaibhavi ma'am. You are truly a master!" wrote Aayush. Loveratri is also Warina's first film. It is being produced by Salman Khan's production house. Aayush is Salman's brother-in-law. See the picture he recently posted.
 

Aayush's first post from the film's set was a picture of them riding a scooty. "And a delightful first day indeed! Thank you bhai, Salman Khan," he wrote.
 


Loveratri's poster was revealed on Valentine's Day by Salman Khan.
 

This was co-stars Aayush and Warina's first picture together for Loveratri.
 

Salman Khan had introduced Warina Hussain with a tweet, which sent the Internet into a meltdown. Firstly, he posted a tweet which read, "Mujhe ladki mil gayi." Twitter thought that may be Salman has got a probable match for marriage or he has found the lead actress for his upcoming film Bharat.
 

Later, he tweeted, "Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na." She has featured in several advertisements and is best-known for the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial.
 

Loveratri, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, releases on October 5.
 

