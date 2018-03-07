Loveratri Stars Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain Are At Work. See Pics From Set

Highlights
- Aayush shared a picture of himself, Warina prepping for a dance sequence
- Loveratri is Aayush and Warina's first film
- It is produced by Salman Khan's production house
First Movie. First Song. Blessed to be learning the intricacies of the art from the incredible Vaibhavi ma'am. You are truly a master! @VMVMVMVMVM#Loveratripic.twitter.com/9SCgic6pFW— Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) March 7, 2018
Aayush's first post from the film's set was a picture of them riding a scooty. "And a delightful first day indeed! Thank you bhai, Salman Khan," he wrote.
Loveratri's poster was revealed on Valentine's Day by Salman Khan.
Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri . @aaysharma@Warina_Hussain@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/mGiv2rCCZg— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2018
This was co-stars Aayush and Warina's first picture together for Loveratri.
Send your love to the super lovable lead pair of #Loveratri ! @aaysharma#WarinaHussainpic.twitter.com/GNLXk1p87V— Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) February 8, 2018
Salman Khan had introduced Warina Hussain with a tweet, which sent the Internet into a meltdown. Firstly, he posted a tweet which read, "Mujhe ladki mil gayi." Twitter thought that may be Salman has got a probable match for marriage or he has found the lead actress for his upcoming film Bharat.
Mujhe ladki mil gayi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Loveratri, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, releases on October 5.