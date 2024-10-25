Weekend Binge: Loved <i>Do Patti</i>? Watch These 10 Films Starring Kajol Next

Kajol's versatility as an actress needs no special introduction. Since making her debut in Bollywood with the 1992 film Bekhudi, she has been treating viewers to a wide range of films, exploring complex narratives and navigating through intriguing roles. Her bubbly avatar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can make us laugh even today. She also possesses the ability to make us cry with her powerful performance in films such as My Name Is Khan. Now, Kajol is seen in a new avatar in the new Netflix film Do Patti where she shares screen space with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

So, why not binge-watch these top 10 movies featuring Kajol?

1. Baazigar (12 November 1993) - Prime Video: In the role of Priya, Kajol gives an unforgettable performance in Abbas-Mustan's film Baazigar. She plays the daughter of a privileged family, while Ajay (Shah Rukh Khan) manipulates her into getting entangled in a convoluted web of deceit and revenge. Throughout the movie, Kajol skillfully captures the character's emotional agony as she navigates the feelings of betrayal and love.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (20 October 1995) - Prime Video: “Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi." The voice of Amrish Puri as a father who realises his daughter's love can still be felt with the same emotion. Simran and Raj's iconic love story can be re-watched over and over again. With picturesque locations and feel-good songs, we can never get enough of this Yash Chopra romance.

3. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (4 July 1997) - Zee5: While Manisha Koirala and Bobby Deol played the lead roles in the mystery thriller Gupt: The Hidden Truth, the film is widely remembered for Kajol's flawless performance. Her role of an antagonist was pathbreaking.

4. Ishq (28 November 1997) - Disney+ Hotstar: Kajal plays a vibrant and independent young woman in Ishq. Throughout the film, her character moves through the highs and lows of friendship and romance aided by her expressive acting, contagious enthusiasm, and impeccable comic timing. Her chemistry with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla made Ishq a blockbuster hit.

5. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (27 March 1998) - Disney+ Hotstar/Prime Video: Muskaan is one of the memorable characters played by Kajol. She is a free-spirited young woman who develops feelings for Salman Khan's character Suraj. Despite facing resistance from her brother (Arbaaz Khan), Muskaan defends her love against all social expectations.

6. Dushman (29 May 1998)- Prime Video: For the first time, Kajol played the dual role of sisters, Sonia and Naina, in Dushman. In this movie, Kajol takes revenge on antagonist Gokul (Ashutosh Rana) for raping and killing her twin sister.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (16 October 1998) - Netflix: “Pyar dosti hai” — Haven't we all experienced this emotion once in our life? This Bollywood classic by Karan Johar explores the themes of friendship and love like no other. Kajol's spunky portrayal of Anjali and her transformation later on in the film once again showcases her acting prowess. Of course, her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was awesome.

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (14 December 2001) - Netflix: A family drama serving the right amount of love, laughter and tears. That's what Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is all about. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's effortless chemistry was indeed a bonus. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan also excel in their parts.

9. Fanaa (26 May 2006) - Apple TV: This romantic thriller featured the fresh pairing of Kajol and Aamir Khan. Kajol wowed us by playing the role of a visually impaired woman Zooni who falls for a man on a mission, Rehan. The star-crossed love story will leave you with a deep sense of sadness.

10. My Name Is Khan (12 February 2010) - Prime Video: While Shah Rukh Khan was commendable in his character of Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man suffering from Asperger's syndrome, it was Kajol who impressed us with her mature on-screen presence as Mandira. Her emotional scenes in the Karan Johar-directed movie were a masterclass in acting. The story transpires after the infamous 9/11 attack.