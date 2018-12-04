'Nick Jonas Was Madly Generous': Read Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Parineeti's Tweet About 'Joota Hiding Money'

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti at the mehendi ceremony (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights He shocked us: Parineeti Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on Tuesday

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka in August, remember what her cousin Parineeti Chopra was asked? Yes, about stealing Nick Jonas' shoes at the wedding. 'Will Parineeti steal Nick Jonas' shoes? The question cropped up on the Internet several times and at once she replied by saying, "Of course." Now that Priyanka and Nick's wedding is over, Parineeti revealed how 'generous' Nick was, but didn't actually reveal what exactly happened during the ritual. "To all those speculating the joota hiding money, you know nothing. All I can say is - you're wrong. Nick was more than crazy, hugely, madly generous! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa," she tweeted.

Read Parineeti's post here.

To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! All I can say is - you're wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 4, 2018

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra shared fun details from Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities. Sharing a photo from the mehendi, Parineeti wrote, "The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas and the Chopra family is now united!"

Parineeti's also revealed how ladkewale 'stumped' ladkiwale during the sangeet.

Take a look at Parineeti's post here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace over the weekend. The married first in a Christian ceremony and later, a wedding as per Hindu traditions were held.

Priyanka and Nick hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi today, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.