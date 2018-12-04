'Nick Jonas Was Madly Generous': Read Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Parineeti's Tweet About 'Joota Hiding Money'

Highlights
- He shocked us: Parineeti
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur
- The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on Tuesday
After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka in August, remember what her cousin Parineeti Chopra was asked? Yes, about stealing Nick Jonas' shoes at the wedding. 'Will Parineeti steal Nick Jonas' shoes? The question cropped up on the Internet several times and at once she replied by saying, "Of course." Now that Priyanka and Nick's wedding is over, Parineeti revealed how 'generous' Nick was, but didn't actually reveal what exactly happened during the ritual. "To all those speculating the joota hiding money, you know nothing. All I can say is - you're wrong. Nick was more than crazy, hugely, madly generous! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa," she tweeted.
To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! All I can say is - you're wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 4, 2018
Earlier, Parineeti Chopra shared fun details from Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities. Sharing a photo from the mehendi, Parineeti wrote, "The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas and the Chopra family is now united!"
THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family are now united!!!
Parineeti's also revealed how ladkewale 'stumped' ladkiwale during the sangeet.
For our SANGEET, the Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi and Nick's love story though songs, scenes and skit - full bollywood style!!! The whole family rehearsed for days and days. And were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow!!! But when the ladka wallas came on stage, they stumped us. They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced LIVE, including lip syncing hindi songs!!!!!! Damn, we should have known. All of this - but the spirit of competition was overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise!!! Wow wow wow. WHAT A NIGHT. P.S. We shared the trophy
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace over the weekend. The married first in a Christian ceremony and later, a wedding as per Hindu traditions were held.
Priyanka and Nick hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi today, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.