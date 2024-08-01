<i>Newtopia</i> First Look: BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Park Jung Min In A Zombie Apocalypse

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is all set to venture into the world of zombies in her upcoming K-drama Newtopia (previously titled Influenza). The announcement, confirmed by Coupang Play, has fans buzzing with excitement, especially with the involvement of Oscar-winning Parasite writer Han Jin-won. Jisoo will share the screen with Park Jung Min, who starred in Hellbound and Smugglers. Newtopia tells the story of Jae Yoon (Jung Min), a soldier, and his girlfriend, Young Joo (Jisoo), as they navigate a zombie-infested Seoul in an attempt to reunite. In newly released stills, Jae Yoon is seen gasping for breath, looking shocked as he encounters the outbreak during his military service. His subordinate, In Ho, portrayed by Im Sung Jae, appears even more horrified. Another image shows Young Joo in a seemingly calm alleyway.

우리가 헤어진 날,

좀비가 세상을 덮쳤다



드디어 떴다! 차세대 K-좀비 캐스팅!

군인 박정민 X 곰신 지수

<뉴토피아> 첫 번째 스틸 공개



2025년 쿠팡플레이 공개 예정#뉴토피아 #Newtopia#쿠팡플레이 #Coupangplay #박정민 #지수 pic.twitter.com/rsUy6nE8vP — 쿠팡플레이 Coupang Play (@CoupangPlay) August 1, 2024

On August 1, Coupang Play officially confirmed the star-studded cast for the 2025 series along with new stills featuring Jisoo and Jung Min. The drama revolves around a viral outbreak that turns people into zombies, with the lead characters desperately trying to find each other amidst the chaos in downtown Seoul.

ICYMI: Jung Min will play the role of Lee Jae Joon, an older soldier who joined the military later than his peers and is anxious about the future. Jisoo will portray Kang Young Ju, Jae Joon's girlfriend, eagerly awaiting his discharge from the military. Her character is intriguing, being a former engineering college belle who recently secured a job. The series is directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and has reportedly completed filming. The K-Drama will premiere in 2025.