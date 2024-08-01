Advertisement

Newtopia First Look: BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Park Jung Min In A Zombie Apocalypse

The K-Drama will premiere in 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
<i>Newtopia</i> First Look: BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Park Jung Min In A Zombie Apocalypse
Stills from the K-drama. (courtesy: coupang_play)
New Delhi:

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is all set to venture into the world of zombies in her upcoming K-drama Newtopia (previously titled Influenza). The announcement, confirmed by Coupang Play, has fans buzzing with excitement, especially with the involvement of Oscar-winning Parasite writer Han Jin-won. Jisoo will share the screen with Park Jung Min, who starred in Hellbound and Smugglers. Newtopia tells the story of Jae Yoon (Jung Min), a soldier, and his girlfriend, Young Joo (Jisoo), as they navigate a zombie-infested Seoul in an attempt to reunite. In newly released stills, Jae Yoon is seen gasping for breath, looking shocked as he encounters the outbreak during his military service. His subordinate, In Ho, portrayed by Im Sung Jae, appears even more horrified. Another image shows Young Joo in a seemingly calm alleyway.

On August 1, Coupang Play officially confirmed the star-studded cast for the 2025 series along with new stills featuring Jisoo and Jung Min. The drama revolves around a viral outbreak that turns people into zombies, with the lead characters desperately trying to find each other amidst the chaos in downtown Seoul.

ICYMI: Jung Min will play the role of Lee Jae Joon, an older soldier who joined the military later than his peers and is anxious about the future. Jisoo will portray Kang Young Ju, Jae Joon's girlfriend, eagerly awaiting his discharge from the military. Her character is intriguing, being a former engineering college belle who recently secured a job. The series is directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and has reportedly completed filming. The K-Drama will premiere in 2025.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Newtopia First Look, Blackpink Jisoo, Jisoo
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 6: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Film Earns Rs 84 Crore In India
<i>Newtopia</i> First Look: BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Park Jung Min In A Zombie Apocalypse
Chris Pratt's Birthday Post For Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger: "You're One Of A Kind"
Next Article
Chris Pratt's Birthday Post For Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger: "You're One Of A Kind"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;