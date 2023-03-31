K-Pop Group Blackpink's Jisoo Launches Solo Debut Album 'ME'

Jisoo is the last member of the group to make her solo debut.

Korean-pop group Blackpink's member Jisoo made a solo debut with her album "ME" released on Friday. The album features two songs "Flower" and "All Eyes on Me", as per a report in Billboard.

As per the outlet, the first song, "Flower" is a "subtle-yet-powerful sonic rollercoaster". The introductory track's delicate fusion of violin picks and snappy, trappy music puts the focus on Jisoo's vocals. The second song, "All Eyes on Me," highlights Jisoo's preference for energetic dance-pop songs. The official video for Jisoo's "Flower" debuted alongside the release of the album at midnight on Blackpink's YouTube account.

It is also to be noted that Jisoo became the first female K-pop singer to reach one million pre-orders for her album before it was even released.

Jisoo previously stated that she spent a lot of time considering how she could present herself as an individual rather than a band member. "I put a lot of thought into how I can show the soloist Jisoo instead of the Blackpink Jisoo. I continuously developed music that only I can do and that I am good at. During the process, I found a new 'me.' I completed this album which carries my story by giving personal ideas not only to music but also to concept establishment, styling and music video production," she said in a press release on Thursday.

Blackpink made their debut in 2016 and since then, they have grown to be one of the biggest girl bands in the world, breaking milestones like having the most YouTube subscribers as an artist.

The K-pop superstars also broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most-streamed female band on Spotify earlier this month. GWR reported at that time that their songs had 8,880,030,049 individual streams, surpassing British pop group Little Mix.