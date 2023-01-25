Blackpink's Lisa Creates World Record With Her Single 'LaLisa'

Soon after the post went viral, Lisa's fans started rejoicing

The South Korean girl group, Blackpink was created in the year 2016. Since its inception, it has created several world records. In fact, Blackpink's band members namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have broken many records as solo artists.

On Tuesday, the Guinness World Records (GWR) announced that one of the band members, Lisa, has created a new world record. The 25-year-old rapper-dancer enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. According to GWR, the artist has the "most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist" as of January 19, 2023.

The singer has become the first female soloist in history to win the "Best K-Pop artist" title for her song "Lalisa" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Before Lisa, this title was won by the supergroup BTS since the category was introduced in 2019.

Soon after the post went viral, Lisa's fans started rejoicing. A user commented, "Record breaker, History maker, most successful K-pop soloist. Global it girl!!!LALISA MANOBAL."

Another user wrote, "Congratulations queen #LISA !!! 5 GWR all in all! We are so proud of you."

The third user wrote, "Most streamed K-pop solo song 1 billion streams across all credits (3 songs) Most followed K-pop artist on Instagram EMA and VMA award

Most streamed K-pop solo album 5 Guinness records (as a soloist) All with her debut album. Yeah, tell them to double that 81 million. CONGRATULATIONS LISA."

