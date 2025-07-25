US Boy Born At Just 21 Weeks Sets Guinness World Record For "Most Premature Baby"

A little baby boy born at just 21 weeks of gestation last July in the United States has officially broken the record for the world's most premature baby. According to the Guinness World Record (GWR), Nash Keen was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 5, 2024. Weighing just 10 ounces at birth, he arrived 133 days, or nearly 19 weeks, before his due date. After celebrating his birthday earlier this month, he officially received the GWR for the most premature baby, beating the organisation's previous record holder born in 2020 in Alabama by just one day.

According to GWR, the baby, affectionately called "Nash Potato", spent six months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children's Hospital before he was allowed to go home with his parents, Mollie and Randall Keen, in January.

"It feels surreal, honestly. A year ago, we weren't sure what the future would look like, and now we've celebrated his first birthday," Nash's mother, Mollie, said.

"It's emotional in so many ways: pride, gratitude, even some grief for how different his journey has been. But above all, it feels like a victory. He's come so far, and this milestone isn't just about turning one, it's about resilience, hope and everything he's overcome to get here," she continued.

At the time of his birth, Nash weighed merely 285 grams - less than a grapefruit - and measured just 24 cm long. "He was so tiny, I could barely even feel him on my chest," Mollie recalled. "He was covered in wires and monitors, and I was VERY nervous... but the moment he was placed on my chest, all my nerves disappeared. I'd waited so long for that skin-to-skin contact - three weeks to be exact - and it felt like pure relief and love all at once," she added.

The mother revealed that Nash's early arrival into the world came after her 20-week prenatal checkup, where she found out she was already 2 centimetres dilated. She went into labour days later.

She described the first few days as "a blur of fear, uncertainty and hope". She recalled being "surrounded by machines, monitors and a whirlwind of medical terms, but also by an incredible team fighting for him every second."

"It was emotionally overwhelming, but somehow, even in all the chaos, there was this tiny spark of strength in him that gave us hope," she added.

After some six months being cared for at the NICU, Nash was cleared to return home in early January 2025. Since then, he has been going from strength to strength, although he still needs some extra assistance as he develops.

"He's on oxygen, has a feeding tube and wears hearing aids for mild hearing loss. He goes to a specialised medical daycare... and that's also where he receives all his therapies. We also have regular check-ups with his care team in Iowa City," the mother said.

"Nash isn't just a record breaker - he's a heart-stealer. Nash has become a bit of a local celebrity and beyond. His story has touched so many hearts in our community and across the country," she added.

