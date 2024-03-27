To Birthday Girl Lisa, Big Love From BLACKPINK members Rose, Jisoo And Jennie

BLACKPINK members shared these images on their Instagram story.

BLACKPINK member Lisa turned a year older on Wednesday (March 27). On the special occasion, the idol received a flood of heartfelt wishes from BLINKs (used to refer to BLACKPINK's fans) worldwide. Notably, her bandmates Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo also joined in the celebration. Rose wrote a heartfelt note for Lisa, reminiscing about their past and envisioning their future together. She recalled fond memories of their younger days and expressed gratitude for their friendship. Rose thanked Lisa for being a constant companion. She wrote, "My friend Lisa! I sincerely wish you a happy birthday. When I think of you, I think of when we were 18 the most haha. I still haven't told you yet but during Taylor unnie's 22, I recalled singing it with you in the practice room and cried a little hahahaha."

She added, "I don't know why I cried either hahaha. We wanted to hurry up and be 22 then... when did we become like this We were really so cute... even though we're still so cute? Now hahaha I depend on you a lot as a friend and we experienced so much together and grew together, so I'm thankful and it's been fun to do things with you all these years. Let's grow up more cooler going forward! Thank you for being my friend throughout all these years. I'm so happy I had you beside me all this time. Have the sweetest birthday hunny bunn (aka lisapoop) I love youuu."

Jisoo, on the other hand, shared an endearing message accompanied by a photo, expressing her joy in witnessing Lisa's growth from their middle school days. She celebrated Lisa's transition into adulthood and wrote, "Our beloved maknae Lili... I've seen you growing up every year since middle school and the feeling of watching you grow up is always new. Now I'm congratulating your birthday as an adult that I can also lean on when I'm sad. Let's hurry and eat something delicious. I love you. From Shoongie, who is always on your side. *Matching twin hair hahaha."

Meanwhile, Jennie affectionately dubbed Lisa the "dancing queen" and wished her a joyful day filled with "happiness and delicious treats". Her note read, "I ran into you while eating. Happy birthday Lisa. You're my forever dancing queen. I hope you have a full and joyful day."

BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, comprises members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose. Since their debut in 2016 with the single Square One, which included the chart-topping hit Whistle, BLACKPINK has impressed audiences worldwide with their music and performances.