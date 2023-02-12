Newlyweds Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Distribute Sweets To Paparazzi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pictured in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married in Jaisalmer earlier this week, returned to Mumbai on Saturday evening. The newlyweds flew to Delhi for their reception before landing in Mumbai. Kiara Advani was a ray of sunshine in a yellow and white outfit, while Sidharth Malhotra wore a white kurta-pajama set. Both the outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who doubled up as wedding guest and the official couturier for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. The star couple happily posed and distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed there for the photo-op session.

See photos of the newlyweds here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. On Friday, they dropped their wedding video on social media. Take a look:

The couple got married in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sharing their wedding photos, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have super busy schedules ahead. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.