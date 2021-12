Katrina and Vicky at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan last week, returned to Mumbai from an undisclosed location on Tuesday. The couple were pictured at the Mumbai airport in matching outfits. Katrina looked beautiful in a pastel pink salwar-suit while Vicky Kaushal was looking dashing in a beige shirt and pants. See photos of the newlyweds here:

The couple got married in the presence of family and friends last week.