Newlywed Rhea Kapoor's Post Is For Her 'Best Friends' - Sister Sonam And Husband Karan Boolani

Actor Anil Kapoor's daughter, film producer Rhea Kapoor, who got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani last week, has been constantly updating her wedding diaries on social media. On Wednesday, Rhea Kapoor dropped two more pictures from her wedding day on Instagram. The new pictures feature Rhea Kapoor's two "best friends" and yes, one of them is her sister, actress Sonam Kapoor. It isn't very hard to guess who the second best friend is. Yes, the second one is her husband, Karan Boolani. The first picture that Rhea shared features her with Sonam Kapoor and the second one features "both her best friends" Sonam Kapoor and Karan Boolani. Keeping the caption of the post simple and concise, Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Both my best friends."

Rhea Kapoor's post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, Sonam Kapoor commented and wrote: "Love you."

Earlier in the day, Rhea Kapoor dropped three pictures of her "life partner" Karan Boolani from her wedding day. While the first two pictures are solo shots of Karan Boolani, the third one also features Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday night. Anil Kapoor later organised a wedding reception party on Monday for those who couldn't make it to the wedding.

Besides being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a fashion stylist (mainly for Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha.