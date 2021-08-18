Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Photo Album From Sister Rhea's Wedding

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

A few days after the wedding of her sister Rhea Kapoor, actress Sonam Kapoor updated her Instagram feed with beautiful pictures of herself from the wedding. Rhea Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani at her residence in Juhu on August 14 in the presence of family and only close friends. Sonam shared three sets of pictures from the producer-fashion designer's wedding and accompanied them with heartwarming notes. In her first post, Sonam and bride Rhea Kapoor look stunning in Anamika Khanna ensembles. Rhea, in an ivory lehenga, and Sonam, in a pastel blue Anarkali, were a sight to behold on the former's wedding day.

"Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you, Rhea Kapoor," Sonam captioned the photos.

Sonam's next post features her posing with friend and brother-in-law Karan Boolani. "You've always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother in-law. But I'm so ecstatic that you are! Love you," she wrote in the cation for him.

And the last set of photos that Sonam shared features her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress used their hashtag #everydayphenomenal to go with the pictures.

Meanwhile, also check out the pictures shared by Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani from their wedding:

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor's last films were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She has also starred in movies like Neerja, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Aisha and Delhi 6, to name a few.