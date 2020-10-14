Newlywed Niti Taylor Got Her Husband's Name Tattooed On Her Finger

Niti Taylor shared this image. (courtesy nititaylor)

Newly married actress Niti Taylor is living her dream - one day at a time (as stated by her in her caption). The actress, who celebrated two months of being married on Tuesday, got her husband Parikshit Bawa's name inked on her ring finger. Sharing candid pictures and video of herself getting a tattoo made, Niti wrote in her post: "Please swipe right. For the longest time, it was my dream that the day I got married, I want to get a tattoo of my husband's name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed." She shared pictures of the anniversary cake and added in her caption: "This is my second monthly anniversary gift to my better half and yes the cute little cake. To many more celebrations. #happyanniversary #partitayles."

An excited Niti, who frequently shares posts from her life post marriage, recently posted a picture from her first cooking session after getting married.

Niti, who married Parikshit Bawa on August 13, announced her wedding on social media, only two months later. She wrote in her post: "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding. I can finally say out loud 'Hello Husband.' Making my own happiness in 2020."

Niti Taylor has featured in television shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gulaal and Laal Ishq, to name a few.