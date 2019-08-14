Inside Pics From Niti Taylor And Parikshit Bawa's Engagement

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa during their engagement ceremony. (Image courtesy: poojanawathe18)

Ishqbaaaz actress Niti Taylor got engaged to longtime boyfriend Parikshit Bawa in an extravagant ceremony on Tuesday. The 24-year-actress wore an embellished lehenga by Kalki Fashion while Parikshit Bawa complemented her in an ivory sherwani. Niti Taylor's friends shared pictures and videos from the quircky ceremony, during which Niti and Parikshit rocked the stage with an impromptu dance performance to (I've Had) The Time of My Life from Glee. Niti Taylor announced she's getting engaged to Parikshit Bawa on social media earlier this week, however, they've not set a wedding date yet.

Take a look at pictures and videos from Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's engagement ceremony:

Here's a closer look at the bride-to-be's outfit for the ceremony:

Before the engagement, a joint mehendi ceremony was hosted for Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa. For the mehendi function, Niti and Parikshit were colour coordinated in green. Niti opted for another outfit from Kalki Fashion.

Here are pictures from Niti Taylor's mehendi ceremony:

Earlier this week, Niti Taylor confirmed she's getting engaged to her Parikshit Bawa. Niti wrote in the announcement post, "On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting engaged. We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives."

Niti Taylor has featured in television shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gulaal and Laal Ishq.

