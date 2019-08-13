Before Niti Taylor's Engagement, Take A Look Viral Pics From Her Mehendi

Niti Taylor with Parikshit Bawa during their mehendi ceremony. (Image courtesy: nititaylor)

Actress Niti Taylor, best-known for her roles in television shows Ishqbaaaz and Gulaal, featured on Tuesday's list of trends after pictures from her mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. The 24-year-old actress is marrying her longtime boyfriend Parikshit Bawa. For her mehendi ceremony, Niti wore a green outfit by Kalki Fashion and Parikshit complemented in her a green kurta. Niti and Parikshit have picked The Glam Wedding as their official photographer and several pictures and videos from the photographers Instagram page were also shared by fans clubs.

Niti Taylor shared a picture of her 'tribe' from the mehendi ceremony, which included actress Chandni Bhagwanani and celebrity manager Ananya Ganguly, among others. Niti also posted picture love-up picture of herself and Parikshit Bawa, which she captioned: "To love laughter and happily ever after."

Here are glimpses from Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's mehendi ceremony:

Niti Taylor also shared a video, highlighting the BTS moments from the ceremony. She wrote, "We are all a little weird and, life's a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love."

Take a look:

Earlier this week, Niti Taylor confirmed she's getting engaged to her Parikshit Bawa. However, there's no confirmation about Niti's wedding date yet. Niti wrote in the announcement post, "On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting engaged. We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives."

Niti Taylor started her career on the small screen with Pyaar Ka Bandhan and she went on to star in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Laal Ishq.

