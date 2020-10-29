Trending: TV Actress Niti Taylor And Husband Parikshit Bawa Paint Instagram Red With A Loved Up Clip

Highlights
- Niti Taylor shared a boomerang on Instagram on Thursday
- "My husband would take a bullet for me," she wrote in her post
- "But he'd criticise the way I drove him to hospital afterwards," she said
Television actress Niti Taylor and her husband Parikshit Bawa occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after a loved up video of the couple surfaced on the Internet. The duo, who got married in August, are painting Instagram red with their latest mushy clip. Niti Taylor, on Thursday, shared a beyond adorable boomerang of herself and Parikshit Bawa and left us wanting more. In the clip, she looks pretty in a red outfit. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote this super cute note for her husband: "My husband would take a bullet for me...But he'd criticise the way I drove him to the hospital afterwards." LOL.
Take a look at Niti Taylor's trending post here:
Niti Taylor recently got her husband's name inked on her ring finger. Sharing glimpses of herself getting a tattoo made, Niti wrote: "Please swipe right. For the longest time, it was my dream that the day I got married, I want to get a tattoo of my husband's name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed. This is my second monthly anniversary gift to my better half."
Please Swipe Right For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband's name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half And yes the cute little cake To many more celebrations #happyanniversary#partitayles
Sharing a picture from her first cooking session after wedding, the actress wrote in a post: "Pehli rasoi."
Meanwhile, check out some pictures from Niti Taylir and Parikshit Bawa's dreamy wedding here:
My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021 Looking beautiful in - @payalkeyalofficial Jewellery- @purabpaschim Makeup and hair- @mahima.mua #partitayles Singer - @aanchalshrivastava Music composer - @tapasrelia
In terms of work, Niti Taylor is known for featuring in television shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gulaal and Laal Ishq.