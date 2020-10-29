Trending: TV Actress Niti Taylor And Husband Parikshit Bawa Paint Instagram Red With A Loved Up Clip

Niti Taylor with Parikshit Bawa. (Image courtesy: nititaylor)

Television actress Niti Taylor and her husband Parikshit Bawa occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after a loved up video of the couple surfaced on the Internet. The duo, who got married in August, are painting Instagram red with their latest mushy clip. Niti Taylor, on Thursday, shared a beyond adorable boomerang of herself and Parikshit Bawa and left us wanting more. In the clip, she looks pretty in a red outfit. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote this super cute note for her husband: "My husband would take a bullet for me...But he'd criticise the way I drove him to the hospital afterwards." LOL.

Take a look at Niti Taylor's trending post here:

Niti Taylor recently got her husband's name inked on her ring finger. Sharing glimpses of herself getting a tattoo made, Niti wrote: "Please swipe right. For the longest time, it was my dream that the day I got married, I want to get a tattoo of my husband's name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed. This is my second monthly anniversary gift to my better half."

Sharing a picture from her first cooking session after wedding, the actress wrote in a post: "Pehli rasoi."

Meanwhile, check out some pictures from Niti Taylir and Parikshit Bawa's dreamy wedding here:

In terms of work, Niti Taylor is known for featuring in television shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gulaal and Laal Ishq.