Newly Engaged Naga Chaitanya Attends His Assistant's Wedding

Naga Chaitanya, who recently got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala, scooped some time out and attended his personal assistant's wedding ceremony in Rajahmundry. Photos and videos from the wedding are trending a great deal on social media. Naga Chaitanya was dressed in his festive best at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita posted photos from their engagement ceremony on their respective social media handles on Friday night. They got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of family and friends in Hyderabad.

Posting first pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya is the star of films like Manam, 100% Love, Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo, Preman, Oka Laila Kosam, Josh, Dohchay and Tadakha to name a few. He made his big Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.