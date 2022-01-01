New Year 2022: Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Festivities. Isn't It Romantic?

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick can be seen twinning in white

Priyanka was last seen in 'Matrix 4'

The couple got married in 2018

Happy New Year, people! What could have been a possibly better way to start 2022 than some merry pictures? Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were together on New Year's Eve, a mushy picture from which Nick Jonas shared on his Instagram profile. In the picture, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra can be seen twinning in white outfits. Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheek. He captioned the post: "My forever New Years kiss." Taking a leaf from Priyanka Chopra's 2019 romcom, we would simply like to say, Isn't It Romantic? While we await Priyanka Chopra's New Year-special post, check out the picture shared by Nick Jonas here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love to go big on festivals, be it Diwali, Christmas, Thanksgiving or Holi. See some of their festive posts here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.