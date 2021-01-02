New Year 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pic With Naga Chaitanya Is Winning The Internet

New Year 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya occupied a spot on the list of trends on Saturday, courtesy their New Year-special post. The couple, who got married in 2017, posted a loved up photo of themselves on their respective social media handles and we can't even. In the picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen giving husband Naga Chaitanya a peck on the cheek. "Happy 2021... Wishing you peace, happiness and love beyond measure. From mine to yours," she wrote in her post while Naga Chaitanya captioned his post like this: "Happy new year! Lots and lots of love." Check out the post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in October in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding.

Last year, Samantha and Chaitanya went to Maldives for a relaxing getaway. The actor celebrated his birthday at the beach destination. See pictures from their trip here:

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced her new project - a mythology film titled Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekar. She will also be seen in Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has the second season of Manoj Bajpayee's web-series The Family Man lined up. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is prepping for a romantic drama titled Love Story.

The duo have worked together in a couple of films like Majili, Manam, Autonagar Surya and Ye Maaya Chesave, which marked Samantha's debut as an actor in the film industry.