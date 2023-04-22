New Pics Inside: The View From Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's European Holiday

Malaika Arora shared these images. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are busy holidaying across Europe. The couple began their trip with Berlin, then checked into Salsburgh. The couple are currently holidaying at an undisclosed location and have actively been sharing pictures from their holiday. On Saturday morning, Malaika Arora posted a silhouette shot of herself and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She simply added a white heart emoji. No caption needed. On her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared a postcard-worthy shot of the snowcapped mountains and she wrote: "The view." She added another picture of Arjun Kapoor and wrote: "Even better view." She also shared a picture of her "cheat meal."

See the photos shared by Malaika Arora here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Malaika Arora shared this post.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor shared these stunning landscape shots from the holiday on his Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Earlier this week, Malaika Arora shared pictures with Arjun Kapoor from Salsburgh and she wrote: "All warm and cozy. That's how I feel around you."

The one from Malaika and Arjun's "lift series" from Berlin.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was last seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika. Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Arjun Kapoor has a super busy schedule ahead. He was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Last year, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.