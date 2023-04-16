Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Lift Selfies Are Getting Better And Better. See New Pics From Berlin Album

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are busy holidaying in Berlin, have been updating their fans by sharing pictures on their Instagram handle. Speaking of which, Malaika has shared new photos in which the couple can be seen posing for the camera inside the lift. She has shared a series of lift selfies - in the first image, Malaika and Arjun are in shades of white and black. In the second image, they look stunning, twinning in black ensembles, while in the third image, Malaika paired a blue sweater with black stockings, while Arjun kept his look simple in an all-black outfit.

Sharing the photos, Malaika Arora wrote, "My Liftie series..." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor shared several solo shots clicked by one and only his girlfriend Malaika Arora. In the image, Arjun looks dapper as he poses for the camera on the streets of Berlin with an umbrella. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!!" Soon after he shared the post, Malaika dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor shared a similar lift selfie on his Instagram handle and wrote the lyrics of Adnan Sami's hit track "Lift KaraDe!!!" Soon after he shared the post, Kareena was quick to comment, "Liftie. hmmmmmmmmm killing it." Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Can't wait to see you sooooon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. Next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake.