Arjun Kapoor Through The Lens Of Malaika Arora In A Pic All The Way From Berlin

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are painting the town red with their loved-up social media posts. The two are holidaying in Europe and have been treating their fans to fun pictures and videos. Now, Arjun Kapoor has shared a carousel of pictures (and a video) captured by Malaika Arora. In the frames, Arjun Kapoor is seen walking with an umbrella in one hand and shopping bags in another. In the last clip, Arjun Kapoor is seen even doing a happy jump. In an oh-so-adorable caption, Arjun Kapoor said, “Rain or shine, she makes me look just fine,” and assigned photo credits to Malaika Arora. In response, Malaika Arora dropped heart-eye and heart emojis. Arjun Kapoor's cousin Akshay Marwah wrote, “Looking good,” with a fire emoji.

Before this, the couple even shared a set of images from Berlin, Germany. On Friday, Arjun Kapoor shared a set of images of himself and Malaika Arora from an elevator. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post: "Lift Kara De," and also shared a greyscale version of the picture.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. He will appear next in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, and Anarkali Disco Chali among other chartbusters.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. The two reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on the occasion of Arjun's birthday. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. They two were married for 19 years and divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.