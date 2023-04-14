Arjun Kapoor, Holidaying In Berlin With Malaika Arora, Shares Pics

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are holidaying in Berlin, Germany. On Friday evening, Arjun posted a couple of picture of himself with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The pictures happen to be from an elevator. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post: "Lift Kara De." he also shared a greyscale version of the picture. They flew to Germany earlier this week. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday. Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Arjun Kapoor has a super busy schedule ahead. He was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Last year, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.