Hey Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Feels 'All Warm And Cozy' Around You. See New Pics From Salzburg

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Malaika Arora. The actress has shared an oh-so-adorable picture featuring herself and boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple are having a blast in Salzburg, Austria. Oh, and, her latest post screams love. In the series of pictures, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Don't miss the scenic view in the background. Along with the pictures, Malaika wrote, All warm and cozy. That's how I feel around you… Arjun Kapoor.” The actress has also added snowman, hug and evil eye emojis to the caption. Designer Sussanne Khan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Love you both tog” along with a bunch of red hearts. VJ Anusha Dandekar picked a bunch of red hearts. Saba Pataudi wrote, “That's the way it's meant to be.”

It won't be wrong to say that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are giving major couple goals with their Europe diaries. Before this, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself walking on a street. She looks cool in a lower and puffer jacket. Malaika is standing against a breathtaking background. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, “Where the streets have no name.” Replying to the post, Akanksha Ranjan said, "You are at viva!!!!! I'm jealous!!!!!"

Before Austria, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in Berlin. How do we know, you ask? Malaika announced it on Instagram with her “Liftie series” selfies. The opening frame features Malaika and Arjun posing in shades of black and white. Next, it's time for an all-black look.The last frame is our favourite. Malaika's cardigan dress is super stylish. Sharing the pictures, Malaika wrote, “My Liftie series….#Berlin.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. The film, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, was released in January. Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkona Sen Sharmawere part of the film.