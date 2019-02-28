New Pics From Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Swiss Party, Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani And Others

Alia Bhatt at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights For one of the parties, Alia opted for a one-shoulder golden outfit She and Ranbir also enjoyed a walk near the snow-capped mountains Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed at the Ambani bash

The Ambani bash for Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Switzerland is being held at St Moritz and pictures from the pre-wedding party occupy a spot on the trends list every so often. Now, we have spotted a picture of Alia Bhatt from one of the parties, for which she opted for a one-shoulder golden outfit and accentuated her look with earrings from the studios of Carrie Elizabeth. Make-up artist Mira Parmar also shared a detailed description of Alia's look on her Instagram account. Apart from that, fan clubs have also chanced upon a picture of Alia with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, they can be seen enjoying a walk near the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland.

Before we bring to you pictures of other celebs at the party, take a look at what Alia Bhatt wore.

And, here's the picture of the rumoured couple.

Also, Alia and Ranbir enjoyed the performance of The Chainsmokers at the party. Yes, The Chainsmokers and Chris Martin of Coldplay performed at Akash and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party.

Disha Patani stunned in a white Indian outfit, which she paired with a stunning neckpiece and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared these pictures from Switzerland. She also re-posted a picture of hers shared by a fan club with celebrity make-up artist George P Kritikos.

Malaika has accompanied her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to the Ambani bash.

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are also adding stardust to Akash and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party and so are Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others stars.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli also made a head-turning appearance in black.

Akash, eldest of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's three children, will marry Shloka Mehta in Mumbai in March. Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.