Aamir Khan Rocked 'Aati Kya Khandala' Steps With Shloka Mehta At Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash In Switzerland

Aamir Khan dancing with Shloka Mehta (courtesy Instagram)

Aamir Khan rocked the pre-wedding party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland and videos from inside the festivities are crazy viral now, particularly those of the 53-year-old superstar dancing to Aati Kya Khandala from his film Ghulam. In videos shared on social media, Aamir can be seen joining bride-to-be Shloka on stage and bringing in major 'Khandala' vibes to the luxury resort town of St. Moritz in Switzerland. The performance ends with Aamir hugging Shloka as the star-studded crowd cheered on for the duo, who were surely on fire! Shloka and Akash's pre-wedding party doubled up as a sangeet of sorts and we are guessing there will be more in Mumbai.

The theme of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's celebrations in snow-caked Switzerland is winter wonderland and social media is going crazy adding updates with the hashtag '#AkuStoleTheShlo'. For now, we'll start with Aamir and his Aati Kya Khandala moves.

For this function, Aamir Khan appeared to side with the ladkiwalein as in one of the videos, he can be heard saying: "I have known Russell and Mona for the last 30 years now. And all the kids... Shloka... I have seen them growing up in front of me. So, this time, the Mehta's side!" Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta.

Later, the Bollywood stars also danced to Gallan Goodiyan and oh boy, what a sight it was. Other actors who have checked in to Switzerland's Badrutt's Palace Hotel for Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's pre-wedding festivities include Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar. And that's not it. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are representing the cricket fraternity there while Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has also been spotted at starry affair.

Meanwhile, there were also performances by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers.

Here are glimpses of the glitzy Ambani festivities and celebrity updates that's currently underway in Switzerland.

Akash Ambani (Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son) and Shloka Mehta are looking forward to a March wedding.