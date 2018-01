New Pic From Taimur's Birthday Is What Sundays Should Look Like

Highlights Taimur's first birthday was on December 20 Taimur, Kareena and Saif celebrated the big day at the Pataudi Palace Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor were also part of the celebrations

Taimur Ali Khan is one year already and his cute and intimate birthday bash was wrapped in December. Taimur's star parents - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan - had headed off to the Pataudi palace to celebrate the little's big day with an entourage comprising Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and her children, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak and Kareena's uncle Karan Kapoor . Days after thebirthday party, a new photo from the Pataudi grounds have been shared on Instagram and is quickly going viral. Spotted on Kareena's fanclubs, the Internet thinks that the photo, starring Kareena, Saif and Taimur, is setting major family goals.On the morning of Taimur's birthday, the Kapoors and their guests were spotted hanging out in the garden area of the Pataudi palace. Birthday boy Taimur and his parents made for plenty of adorable photos, which was then shared byKarisma. This new one is just another entry to the day-time celebrations and shows Kareena and Saif playing with Taimur on a picnic mat. "I only see family love in this pic," read a comment while another added: "Perfect fam."Perfect, indeed.Here are other photos from Taimur's birthday celebrations which was extended over the evening as well. Of the many gifts Taimur must have received on his birthday, the most interesting one is perhaps from Kareena's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who presented Taimur with a forest in a village on the outskirts of Mumbai. "A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave," she Instagrammed.Birthday done, Taimur was soon spotted stealing the limelight at the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch. Taimur is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's (married in 2012) first child together.