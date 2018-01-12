New Pic From Taimur's Birthday Is What Sundays Should Look Like

Highlights
- Taimur's first birthday was on December 20
- Taimur, Kareena and Saif celebrated the big day at the Pataudi Palace
- Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor were also part of the celebrations
On the morning of Taimur's birthday, the Kapoors and their guests were spotted hanging out in the garden area of the Pataudi palace. Birthday boy Taimur and his parents made for plenty of adorable photos, which was then shared by masi Karisma. This new one is just another entry to the day-time celebrations and shows Kareena and Saif playing with Taimur on a picnic mat. "I only see family love in this pic," read a comment while another added: "Perfect fam."
Perfect, indeed.
Here are other photos from Taimur's birthday celebrations which was extended over the evening as well.
A little forest for Taimur A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave. It's a special forest, one that thrives on intercropping and i hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions. The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between. The forest is inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar's zero budget natural farming where one tree grows symbiotically off another and thus is thrifty on one's pocket. The forest will become a home for pollinating agents like the butterflies, bees, birds and earthworms. It will help nurture the soil, fix back the nitrogen and minerals in the soil that it grows on, preserve the water table and look elegant and beautiful while doing it all. Here's to living sustainably! Happy Birthday. #taimuralikhan
Birthday done, Taimur was soon spotted stealing the limelight at the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch. Taimur is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's (married in 2012) first child together.