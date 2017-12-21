Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Gets A Forest - Yes, A Forest - As Birthday Gift. And It's Lovely

Highlights
Rujuta Diwekar also said that the said forest "thrives on intercropping" and "I hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions," she said.
Here are the details of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi Forest in Sonave:
A little forest for Taimur A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave. It's a special forest, one that thrives on intercropping and i hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions. The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between. The forest is inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar's zero budget natural farming where one tree grows symbiotically off another and thus is thrifty on one's pocket. The forest will become a home for pollinating agents like the butterflies, bees, birds and earthworms. It will help nurture the soil, fix back the nitrogen and minerals in the soil that it grows on, preserve the water table and look elegant and beautiful while doing it all. Here's to living sustainably! Happy Birthday. #taimuralikhan
Miles away in Pataudi, Taimur celebrated his birthday with his parents, aunt Karisma Kapoor, grandparents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and cousins Kiaan and Samiera. Karisma shared some pictures from the day birthday party on Instagram, which are simply fabulous:
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married in 2012 and Taimur is their first child together. Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh and together they are parents to Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.