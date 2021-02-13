'New Mommy' Anita Hassanandani Shares First Pic Of Baby Boy

Anita Hassanandani shared this image. (courtesy anitahassanandani)

Highlights The couple welcomed a baby boy on February 9

"Blessed with the best," wrote Anita

"Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes," she added

TV star Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed a baby boy, shared a priceless picture along with her son, and her husband Rohit Reddy on her Instagram profile on Saturday. In the picture, Anita can be seen holding her baby boy in her arms as she smiles with all her heart. Anita hid the baby's face with a heart-eyed emoji. Along with the picture, she captioned the post: "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #NewMommyDaddy. In no time, the actress' post was filled up the lots of love from her Instafam.

See the post here:

The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on February 9. Rohit Reddy made the big announcement with an adorable post. The picture had a glimpse of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days. "It's a boy," read the caption on the baby announcement post.

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. Anita Hassanandani is best known for starring in popular TV shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, to name a few. She has also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. Anita was last seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 4. She played the role of Vishakha Khanna.

Other than TV shows, the actress has also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films such as Sreeram, Veera Kannadiga, Aadanthe Ado Type, Yeh Dil and Hero, to name a few.