New Mom Sunidhi Chauhan Was Confident Baby Would Be A Girl, Reveals Her Father

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Hitesh Sonik on January 1. But Sunidhi's father Dushyant Chauhan told Mumbai Mirror that the couple had hoped for a baby girl. "Both Hitesh and Sunidhi were confident it would be a girl so they kept looking for names of girls till the last minute. Their list had no names of boys," he said. Mr Chauhan also added that Sunidhi and Hitesh are very happy but they still have to pick a name for their son. "My wife and I were the only ones who thought it would be a boy but when we told her that, Sunidhi would say, 'Papa aise mat bolo, I want my baby girl!' Now, of course, everyone is ecstatic but the parents still have to pick a name for their son," he told Mumbai Mirror.
Sunidhi and Hitesh's son was born in the evening of the first day of 2018 at Mumbai's Surya Hospital. Dr Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, told news agency IANS that the "delivery was uneventful" and the baby boy was "healthy and doing well."
When she was pregnant, Sunidhi Chauhan told IANS that she will balance her personal and professional life after the arrival of her baby. "Every girl in the world goes through this and I am one of them. I have to balance both. I do know that my first and last love is my singing, the gift God gave to me. So, I will take care of both and just make sure I am at peace with myself," she had said.
