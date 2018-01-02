Sunidhi Chauhan Is A Mother, Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

"The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, said in a statement

Updated: January 02, 2018 02:19 IST
Sunidhi Chauhan is married to music composer Hitesh Sonik (Image posted on Facebook by Sunidhi Chauhan)

Mumbai:  Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child -- a boy -- in a hospital on Monday evening.

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."

Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like "Ruki Ruki", "Dance Pe Chance", "Kamli", "Darkhaast", "Main Baani Teri Radha", "Bloody Hell" among many others.

